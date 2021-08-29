

IMAGE TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS & RODRIGO JARAMILLO



SANTIAGO, Chile – With a medal and berth to the 2021 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC) on the line, the U.S. U-22 Women’s National Team delivered in nail-biting fashion after defeating Chile in a shootout to claim bronze at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championship. Tied 1-1 after regulation, it went down to the final round of the shootout for USA to prevail 3-2 and earn the JPAC bronze and trip to South Africa in December.



