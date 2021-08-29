Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Junior World Cup Bound: U-22 USWNT Win JPAC Bronze After Defeating Chile in Shootout

Published on Sunday, 29 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments


IMAGE TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS & RODRIGO JARAMILLO

SANTIAGO, Chile – With a medal and berth to the 2021 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC) on the line, the U.S. U-22 Women’s National Team delivered in nail-biting fashion after defeating Chile in a shootout to claim bronze at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championship. Tied 1-1 after regulation, it went down to the final round of the shootout for USA to prevail 3-2 and earn the JPAC bronze and trip to South Africa in December.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.