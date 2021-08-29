Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Team Canada defeats Uruguay and claims historic Pan American gold

Published on Sunday, 29 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments

Canadian Junior Women’s National Team close out an undefeated Pan American Games with 1-0 win over Uruguay in the championship match


Feature Photo: Rodrigo Jaramillo (PAHF)

After playing to a 0-0 draw in pool play, Canada took down Uruguay in the finals, capping off an incredible undefeated run at the 2021 Pan American Games. The gold medal is the first in program history and first Canadian women’s Pan American gold registered at any level.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.