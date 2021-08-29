Canadian Junior Women’s National Team close out an undefeated Pan American Games with 1-0 win over Uruguay in the championship match





Feature Photo: Rodrigo Jaramillo (PAHF)



After playing to a 0-0 draw in pool play, Canada took down Uruguay in the finals, capping off an incredible undefeated run at the 2021 Pan American Games. The gold medal is the first in program history and first Canadian women’s Pan American gold registered at any level.



