Minutewomen have scored crucial goals in each of their last two wins



By Lulu Kesin





Thom Kendall/ UMass Athletics



In two games so far this season, the Massachusetts field hockey team has proven that goals matter most when they come at the right time. Time management, execution and head coach Barb Weinberg’s’ orchestration put UMass (2-0) over Maine (0-2) in overtime, 3-2 on Sunday.