The Scarlet Knights are off to a 2-0 start after winning both games this weekend in Durham, North Carolina.



By Aaron Breitman





Tayla Parkes scored twice in the victory over Richmond. Rutgers Athletics



Less than 24 hours after the No. 15 Rutgers field hockey team defeated No.12 Duke 3-0, they responded with a 5-2 victory over Richmond. Both games took place in Durham, North Carolina on the Blue Devils home field. The Scarlet Knights have now started 2-0 for a fifth straight season



