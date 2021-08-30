Shane Connuck





Emma DeBerdine protects the ball during Maryland field hockey's 4-3 win over St. Joseph's University on August 29, 2021. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback)



Less than two minutes remained in the first overtime when Saint Joseph’s Anna Miller thought she may have ended a back-and-forth match with Maryland field hockey. She took a shot that was kicked by goalkeeper Noelle Frost and ricocheted toward the back of the net. The Hawks’ players sprinted onto the pitch in cheers.



