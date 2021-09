Gideon Fox





Midfielders senior Katie Larmour and freshman Lucy Bannatyne look to lead the Rutgers field hockey team as they get set for a ranked opponent in No. 6 UConn on Friday night. – Photo by Rutgers Field Hockey / Twitter



Coming off a double-win weekend, the Rutgers field hockey team gears up for action this Friday for its second road matchup of the season, this one against No.6 UConn.