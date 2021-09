By Tyler Vaundry





Senior Jes McGivern moves to pass the ball during the Cream/Crimson Scrimmage on Aug. 22, 2021, at the IU field hockey Complex. Miami University lost its first two games this season. Ethan Levy



IU field hockey enters its Friday matchup against Miami University with momentum. The team took care of business last weekend in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, with wins over Central Michigan University and Davidson University.