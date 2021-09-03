Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No. 3 Iowa field hockey looking to build off strong start to season

Published on Friday, 03 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 27
After starting 2-0 for the second consecutive season, Hawkeye field hockey is heading to Boston for two non-conference games.

Ben Palya


Iowa forward/midfielder Maddy Murphy runs down the field with the ball during the Iowa Field Hockey Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Wake Forest on Aug. 27, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Wake Forest 5-3. Casey Stone

No. 3 Iowa field hockey will hit the road this weekend to head to Boston as the Hawkeyes continue their non-conference slate.

