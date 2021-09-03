Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian hockey teams unlikely to compete in Birmingham Commonwealth Games, says IOA chief Batra

The Birmingham CWG is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8, while the Asian Games will be hosted by Hangzhou, China, from September 10 to 15



The Indian hockey teams are unlikely to participate in next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to ensure that they hit peak form during the Asian Games, which is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra said on Friday.

