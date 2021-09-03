Belgium’s champion brilliance, and its ability to match the traditional hockey powerhouses stride for stride, have been marvels of the modern age. But this marvel has been more than a decade in the making.



Mission accomplished: “We said before the Olympic Games, we have one mission! We wanted to make Belgium dream and smile again after a difficult year. We wanted to make Belgium proud, and Belgian people could identify themselves in our team values. We did it!,” says goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch. - Getty Images



On August 5, 2021, at about 1 p.m. Central European Summer Time, a motley crew of players from Belgium found itself on the verge of history. If Belgium beat Australia in the penalty shootout at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, the Red Lions, as they’re known, would be crowned Olympic champions.



