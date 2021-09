Scarlet Knights win 2-1 to improve to 3-0 on the season







STORRS, Conn. – No. 15 Rutgers field hockey continued its hot start to the season, winning 2-1 in double overtime at No. 6 UConn on Friday evening. The victory extended RU's record to 3-0 to start the season and was the team's second win over an opponent ranked in the top-12 this season. It was Rutgers' first win over UConn since 2001.