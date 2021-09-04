After a loss against Penn State and a win against Delaware, the Cavaliers look to polish themselves



By Sarah Pettycord





Senior back Amber Ezechiels tallied a total of four points this weekend — an incredible start to the season. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



In the first two games on Virginia field hockey’s 2021 slate, the team delivered a mixed bag of results. The Cavaliers (1-1, 0-0 ACC) fell to No. 16 Penn State in overtime, then defeated No. 17 Delaware with ease.



