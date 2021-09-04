Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

No. 8 field hockey opens the season with one win and one loss

Published on Saturday, 04 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 14
View Comments

After a loss against Penn State and a win against Delaware, the Cavaliers look to polish themselves

By Sarah Pettycord


Senior back Amber Ezechiels tallied a total of four points this weekend — an incredible start to the season. Courtesy Virginia Athletics

In the first two games on Virginia field hockey’s 2021 slate, the team delivered a mixed bag of results. The Cavaliers (1-1, 0-0 ACC) fell to No. 16 Penn State in overtime, then defeated No. 17 Delaware with ease.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.