Avtar Singh, Coach



After the Indian hockey team won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics after a long gap of 41 years, captain Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Varun Kumar brought Jalandhar into the limelight as the trio hail from the district. Besides the threesome, their coach Avtar Singh also grabbed the headlines. Avtar was felicitated by Admiral Karambir Singh for his stellar contribution to Indian hockey recently.