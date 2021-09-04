Indian men's hockey team 'needs to keep getting better,' says coach Graham Reid
The Indian team won a bronze at the Tokyo Games last month, ending a 41-year wait for a medal in the sport.
File image of Graham Reid. Image Courtesy: Hockey India
Chief coach Graham Reid feels the Indian men's hockey team should not get complacent after the Olympic bronze medal, adding that the next six months will be spent analyzing and understanding the way in which the side can elevate its performance to the next level.