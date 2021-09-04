Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian men's hockey team 'needs to keep getting better,' says coach Graham Reid

Published on Saturday, 04 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 14
The Indian team won a bronze at the Tokyo Games last month, ending a 41-year wait for a medal in the sport.


File image of Graham Reid. Image Courtesy: Hockey India

Chief coach Graham Reid feels the Indian men's hockey team should not get complacent after the Olympic bronze medal, adding that the next six months will be spent analyzing and understanding the way in which the side can elevate its performance to the next level.

