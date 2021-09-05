Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Four Second-Half Goals Propels No. 8 Virginia Past William & Mary, 5-0

Published on Sunday, 05 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 26
View Comments

Annie McDonough and Peyton Tollaksen each scored two goals in the Cavaliers’ shutout win

The No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team recorded their second straight victory in a crushing 5-0 performance on the road against William & Mary on Friday. UVA got off to a slow start, taking just four shots in the first half, but Peyton Tollaksen and Annie McDonough each scored two goals in the second half to blow the game wide open.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.