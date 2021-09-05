Annie McDonough and Peyton Tollaksen each scored two goals in the Cavaliers’ shutout win



The No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team recorded their second straight victory in a crushing 5-0 performance on the road against William & Mary on Friday. UVA got off to a slow start, taking just four shots in the first half, but Peyton Tollaksen and Annie McDonough each scored two goals in the second half to blow the game wide open.



