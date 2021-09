PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The La Salle field hockey team (2-2) ralliedhttps://www.scottish-hockey.org.uk/scots-finish-2nd-and-3rd-at-school-games/from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth, but Drexel (1-3) tied the game late and scored the golden-goal in overtime to snap the Explorer win streak at two games.