Quakers can't shake off the rust against Louisville as field hockey drops to 0-2

Published on Monday, 06 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 5
In tough loss, Penn drops opener to #5 Lousiville

By Krissy Kowalski


Field Hockey Colleen Fink coached from the sidelines once again Sunday since the last season in 2019. Credit: Chase Sutton

In Penn field hockey’s first game in over 600 days, the Quakers fell to No. 5 Louisville (4-0) in a 3-1 loss at Princeton’s Bedford Field. The game was highlighted by career firsts for many of the Quakers' younger players. Notably, sophomore Sabien Paumen made her collegiate debut in the net and totaled six saves in 60 minutes.  

