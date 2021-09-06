Iowa field hockey maintained its undefeated record with shutout wins over New Hampshire and Boston this weekend.



Ben Palya





The Iowa Hawkeyes and the North Carolina Tar Heels fight for the ball during the Iowa field hockey game against North Carolina on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tar Heels 3-1. Jeff SIgmund



After a victory against No. 1 North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Iowa field hockey went to the east coast this weekend with high expectations.



