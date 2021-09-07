The Cavaliers dominated on both sides of the turf in wins against William & Mary and Towson



By Jacob Tisdale





Freshman back Jans Croon was in the starting lineup for the third time this season, making one shot on goal this weekend. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



No. 8 Virginia picked up two wins this weekend, triumphing over two CAA teams. The Cavaliers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) smothered William & Mary in a 5-0 rout in Williamsburg before overpowering Towson 3-0 in a commanding home victory.



