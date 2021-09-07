Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

No. 8 field hockey secures two wins over the weekend

Published on Tuesday, 07 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 10
View Comments

The Cavaliers dominated on both sides of the turf in wins against William & Mary and Towson

By Jacob Tisdale


Freshman back Jans Croon was in the starting lineup for the third time this season, making one shot on goal this weekend. Courtesy Virginia Athletics

No. 8 Virginia picked up two wins this weekend, triumphing over two CAA teams. The Cavaliers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) smothered William & Mary in a 5-0 rout in Williamsburg before overpowering Towson 3-0 in a commanding home victory.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.