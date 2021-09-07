Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

India hockey captain Manpreet Singh says it's time to stop basking in Tokyo glory, focus on Asian Games

Published on Tuesday, 07 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 9
View Comments

With the Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from 10 to 25 September next year, the team's top priority will be to qualify for the Paris Olympics by winning the gold at the continental tournament.


File image of Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh. Hockey India

New Delhi: India men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh said it's time to stop basking in the glory of their historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Games and start focussing on qualifying for the Paris Olympics by winning next year's Asian Games.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.