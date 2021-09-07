With the Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from 10 to 25 September next year, the team's top priority will be to qualify for the Paris Olympics by winning the gold at the continental tournament.





File image of Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh. Hockey India



New Delhi: India men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh said it's time to stop basking in the glory of their historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Games and start focussing on qualifying for the Paris Olympics by winning next year's Asian Games.



