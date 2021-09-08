Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Supreme Court rejects plea to recognise hockey as the National Sport of India

Published on Wednesday, 08 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 30
Indian men hockey team celebrates after winning bronze at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Reuters)

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari seeking directions to the Union of India (UOI) and other concerned organisations to recognise hockey as the National Sport of India. The decision was taken by the apex court's bench headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, and also chaired Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi.

