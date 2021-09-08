After the Hawkeyes struggled to score in the spring, Iowa field hockey found its groove up front, netting 15 goals in four games this fall.



Ben Palya





Iowa defender Anthe Nijziel passes the ball during the second quarter of a field hockey game against Maryland on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 3-0. Hannah Kinson



Throughout the Lisa Cellucci era for Iowa field hockey, the Hawkeyes’ defense has consistently been its main strength.



