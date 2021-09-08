Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Iowa field hockey finds offensive chemistry

Published on Wednesday, 08 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 30
After the Hawkeyes struggled to score in the spring, Iowa field hockey found its groove up front, netting 15 goals in four games this fall.

Ben Palya


Iowa defender Anthe Nijziel passes the ball during the second quarter of a field hockey game against Maryland on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 3-0. Hannah Kinson

Throughout the Lisa Cellucci era for Iowa field hockey, the Hawkeyes’ defense has consistently been its main strength.

