PR Sreejesh's success mantra: Leave emotions and expectations outside the pitch

Published on Wednesday, 08 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 29
India's talismanic goalkeeper feels that this Olympic medal will help the hockey aficionados to move on from history and embrace the present

By Soham Mukherjee


Picture by Alexander Hassenstein/ Getty Images

It is a complicated process to emancipate oneself from the burden of history. In a sporting context, the India men's hockey team have had generations endeavouring to lift the weight of expectation and replicate a gold-laden past.

