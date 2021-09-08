PR Sreejesh's success mantra: Leave emotions and expectations outside the pitch
India's talismanic goalkeeper feels that this Olympic medal will help the hockey aficionados to move on from history and embrace the present
By Soham Mukherjee
Picture by Alexander Hassenstein/ Getty Images
It is a complicated process to emancipate oneself from the burden of history. In a sporting context, the India men's hockey team have had generations endeavouring to lift the weight of expectation and replicate a gold-laden past.