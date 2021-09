From left: Erwin Handura and Ronaldo Kapuire of the Hockey School of Excellence, Mercia Geises of Standard Bank, deputy minister Emma Kantema-Gaomas, Freddy Mwiya of the NSC, Irvine Ndjavera of the Ministry of Sport, and Reagan Graig of the NHU. Photo: Helge Schütz



STANDARD Bank Namibia yesterday announced a sponsorship of N$1,5 million over three years for the development of hockey throughout the country.