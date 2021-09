Shane Connuck





Defender Maura Verleg during Maryland field hockey’s 4-3 double overtime win over St. Joseph’s on Aug. 29, 2021. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback)



Beating Duke on Sunday meant a lot to Maryland field hockey’s Margot Lawn. The Pasadena, Maryland, native transferred to the Terps after a couple seasons at Louisville, where she saw plenty of the Blue Devils in their ACC matches.