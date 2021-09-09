The aim is to win Asian Games and directly qualify for Paris Olympics, says striker Lalremsiami
Young striker Lalremsiami feels special to be a part of the history-making hockey team and now aims to win an Olympic medal at Paris 2024
Lalremsiami Indian women's hockey team striker Lalremsiami
Young striker Lalremsiami says it's time to move forward from the Indian women's hockey team's historic performance at the Tokyo Games and focus on qualifying for the Paris Olympics by winning the gold at next year's Asian Games.