The aim is to win Asian Games and directly qualify for Paris Olympics, says striker Lalremsiami

Published on Thursday, 09 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 35
Young striker Lalremsiami feels special to be a part of the history-making hockey team and now aims to win an Olympic medal at Paris 2024


Lalremsiami Indian women's hockey team striker Lalremsiami

Young striker Lalremsiami says it's time to move forward from the Indian women's hockey team's historic performance at the Tokyo Games and focus on qualifying for the Paris Olympics by winning the gold at next year's Asian Games.

