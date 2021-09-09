This is a new beginning for Indian hockey: Dilpreet Singh on Olympic bronze medal
Dilpreet Singh (Source: Hockey India)
The Indian hockey team kept its morale high despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the historic bronze medal winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics is only just the beginning of a new era, said young striker Dilpreet Singh on Wednesday.