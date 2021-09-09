Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

‘CWG will be good competition before Asiad’

Published on Thursday, 09 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments

But if IOA wants India to stay away from the former, there will be a reason behind that: Sreejesh

Stan Rayan


Next aim: India goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh says one of his big goals now is to win a World Cup medal.   | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Indian Olympic Association might be planning to keep the Indian hockey team out of next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as they are too close to the Asian Games, but star goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh feels that the CWG will offer the country good competition before the continental event.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.