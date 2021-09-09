But if IOA wants India to stay away from the former, there will be a reason behind that: Sreejesh



Stan Rayan





Next aim: India goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh says one of his big goals now is to win a World Cup medal. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT



The Indian Olympic Association might be planning to keep the Indian hockey team out of next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as they are too close to the Asian Games, but star goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh feels that the CWG will offer the country good competition before the continental event.



