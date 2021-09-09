The event will take place in Pisa from October 21-24 with eight teams taking part looking to join the five European sides already qualified for the World Cup





Ireland women's hockey team general view 2021. Picture: Sportsfile



Following a brief break in the wake of their maiden Olympic voyage, the Irish women's hockey team are back in action next month as preparations gets underway for the World Cup qualifiers - with just one spot up for grabs in Italy.



