Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Ireland women prepare for 'cut-throat' World Cup qualifiers in Italy

Published on Thursday, 09 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 39
The event will take place in Pisa from October 21-24 with eight teams taking part looking to join the five European sides already qualified for the World Cup


Ireland women's hockey team general view 2021. Picture: Sportsfile

Following a brief break in the wake of their maiden Olympic voyage, the Irish women's hockey team are back in action next month as preparations gets underway for the World Cup qualifiers - with just one spot up for grabs in Italy.

