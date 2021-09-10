Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

No. 2 Iowa field hockey set for home matchups with Ohio and Saint Louis

Published on Friday, 10 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments

The Hawkeyes will welcome Ohio and Saint Louis to Grant Field in Iowa City this weekend.

Ben Palya


Iowa midfielder Esme Gibson runs down the field with the ball during the second quarter of a field hockey game against Maryland on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Terrapins, 1-0. Hannah Kinson

Iowa field hockey checked in at No. 2 in this week’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll, marking the second time in as many seasons the Hawkeyes have risen to No. 2 in the NFHCA rankings.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.