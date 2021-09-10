The Hawkeyes will welcome Ohio and Saint Louis to Grant Field in Iowa City this weekend.



Ben Palya





Iowa midfielder Esme Gibson runs down the field with the ball during the second quarter of a field hockey game against Maryland on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Terrapins, 1-0. Hannah Kinson



Iowa field hockey checked in at No. 2 in this week’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll, marking the second time in as many seasons the Hawkeyes have risen to No. 2 in the NFHCA rankings.



