Amsterdam stuns at the last minute before the start of the competition by attracting Lachlan Sharp.







The 24-year-old international was one of the stars in the Australian squad that won silver at the Tokyo Games this summer. Sharp says in a comment that he is looking forward to playing together at Amsterdam with his two Australian teammates Matthew Dawson and Trent Mitton. “I have always wanted to play in the premier league. It’s the best competition in the world,” said Sharp.



