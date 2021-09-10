



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the participating National Associations are glad to announce that the match schedule of the third season of the FIH Hockey Pro League is now confirmed. The global home-and-away league involving the best teams in the world will start with the reigning Women’s World Champions Netherlands welcoming their Belgian neighbours on 6 October 2021. It will finish on 30 June 2022, also with World Champions involved - the Men’s one, this time - with Belgium hosting Spain.



