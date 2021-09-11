The Scarlet Knights earned its third ranked win of the season.



By Aaron Breitman





Lucy Bannatyne scored the game winner to put Rutgers at 4-0 this season. Rutgers Athletics/Michael Cummo



No. 8 Rutgers field hockey won its second consecutive double overtime contest against a ranked opponent on Friday as they defeated No. 16 Syracuse 3-2. It comes one week after they defeated then No. 6 UConn by the same score. On this day, Freshman Lucy Bannatyne scored the game winner in the 73rd minute to secure the win behind her team leading third goal of the season. The Scarlet Knights moved to 4-0 this fall that includes three victories coming against ranked foes. The Orange fell to 2-2 on the season.



