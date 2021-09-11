Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No. 8 Rutgers field hockey defeats No. 16 Syracuse 3-2 in double OT

Published on Saturday, 11 September 2021
The Scarlet Knights earned its third ranked win of the season.

By Aaron Breitman


Lucy Bannatyne scored the game winner to put Rutgers at 4-0 this season. Rutgers Athletics/Michael Cummo

No. 8 Rutgers field hockey won its second consecutive double overtime contest against a ranked opponent on Friday as they defeated No. 16 Syracuse 3-2. It comes one week after they defeated then No. 6 UConn by the same score. On this day, Freshman Lucy Bannatyne scored the game winner in the 73rd minute to secure the win behind her team leading third goal of the season. The Scarlet Knights moved to 4-0 this fall that includes three victories coming against ranked foes. The Orange fell to 2-2 on the season.

