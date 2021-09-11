Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Quick start helps No. 2 Iowa field hockey down Ohio

Published on Saturday, 11 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 31
The Hawkeyes scored six goals in the first half for a comfortable win over the Bobcats Friday afternoon.

Ben Palya,


Iowa midfielder/forward Ellie Holley runs after the ball to gain possession during the Iowa Field Hockey Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Wake Forest on Aug. 27, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Wake Forest 5-3. Casey Stone

No. 2 Iowa field hockey continued its winning ways Friday, taking down the Ohio Bobcats, 8-0, at Grant Field in Iowa City to move to 5-0 on the season.

