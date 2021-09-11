The Hawkeyes scored six goals in the first half for a comfortable win over the Bobcats Friday afternoon.



Ben Palya,





Iowa midfielder/forward Ellie Holley runs after the ball to gain possession during the Iowa Field Hockey Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Wake Forest on Aug. 27, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Wake Forest 5-3. Casey Stone



No. 2 Iowa field hockey continued its winning ways Friday, taking down the Ohio Bobcats, 8-0, at Grant Field in Iowa City to move to 5-0 on the season.



