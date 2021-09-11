Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Seven matches that defined first round of Ugandan hockey league

Published on Saturday, 11 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 30
View Comments

By Makhtum Muziransa

May 8: City Lions 2-1 Stallions
City Lions are clearly Kampala Hockey Club Stallions’ bogey side. After stealing draws off the Stallions at least once in each of the last two seasons, Simba, rebranded to City Lions, stunned the Stallions in a 2-1 comeback win on the opening weekend of the season. It is this loss more than the inferior goal difference that has kept Stallions in the familiar third position rather than at the top of the table where they crave to be.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.