By Makhtum Muziransa



May 8: City Lions 2-1 Stallions

City Lions are clearly Kampala Hockey Club Stallions’ bogey side. After stealing draws off the Stallions at least once in each of the last two seasons, Simba, rebranded to City Lions, stunned the Stallions in a 2-1 comeback win on the opening weekend of the season. It is this loss more than the inferior goal difference that has kept Stallions in the familiar third position rather than at the top of the table where they crave to be.



