Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

A new era for the Red Lions

Published on Saturday, 11 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments

The Red Lions deadlines do not wait. Even for the gold medalists in Tokyo who will take to the pitch, just 39 days after their Olympic coronation. Indeed, on October 16 and 17, Belgium will start its new Pro League campaign, at Uccle Sport, against Germany.


John-John Dohmen and Cedric Charlier COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK

A first meeting that the successor of Shane McLeod marked with a red cross in his diary. And to prepare as well as possible for this double duel, the Dutchman decided to summon his nucleus, from Monday, to start a new cycle, the first major challenge of which will be the World Cup organised in India, in January 2023.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.