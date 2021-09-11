The Red Lions deadlines do not wait. Even for the gold medalists in Tokyo who will take to the pitch, just 39 days after their Olympic coronation. Indeed, on October 16 and 17, Belgium will start its new Pro League campaign, at Uccle Sport, against Germany.





John-John Dohmen and Cedric Charlier COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



A first meeting that the successor of Shane McLeod marked with a red cross in his diary. And to prepare as well as possible for this double duel, the Dutchman decided to summon his nucleus, from Monday, to start a new cycle, the first major challenge of which will be the World Cup organised in India, in January 2023.



