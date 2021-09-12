By Ijaz Chaudhry





Laeeq Ahmed (Centre) cutting cake. His 1968 Olympics captain Tariq Aziz (2nd right) extending helping hand.



Olympic gold medallist (1968) Laeeq Ahmed was the chief guest in the latest of 'Meet a Hockey Stalwart' series organised by Pakistan`s former international Maj (r) Zahid Peerzada.



As before, a number of former hockey stars and lovers of the game were present at the lawns of the golf and country club, Lahore.



Prominent among them were Laeeq`s 1968 Olympics captain Dr. Tariq Aziz, Lt Col (r) Saeed Khan & Rana Ehsanullah (both 1978 World Cup winners), and former international athlete Pervaiz Saeed Mir.



Interestingly, this meeting with the 1968 Olympic gold medalist was held on September 9; Pakistan won its first Olympic gold medal (in hockey) on this day in 1960.



The guests prayed for another member of the 1968 Pakistan team Jahangir Butt who passed away just two days back.



Laeeq Ahmed, the speedy inside left of his time, reminisced about the hockey memories, "I was born in Delhi. The family migrated to Pakistan and settled in the Punjab city of Jhelum where I started playing hockey. To hone my hockey skills, I joined the famous Government College, Lahore. Soon, I was playing for the strong Customs team in the domestic events.



The first international call came in 1965 and I regularly gained selection for Pakistan till 1969. The highlight of my career was of course the Mexico Olympics gold medal. I am also an Asian Games silver medallist (1966).



In the early 1970s, first some family commitments and then an injury kept me away from international hockey. `



At the 1972 Olympics, Pakistan, after the defeat in the final against the hosts former West Germany, blamed the umpires. Pakistani players misbehaved during the medal ceremony. The FIH imposed a life ban which was later reduced making players eligible for the 1974 Asian games.



However, for the 1973 World Cup, Pakistan had to raise a new side. It mainly comprised new players but some veterans still active on the domestic circuit were also recalled. Laeeq was one of them.



He recalls, `I was played as a center-forward instead of my usual position of left in. It was a second-string side from Pakistan but the team performed outstandingly. We topped our pool and only lost by a solitary goal in the semifinal to India. West Germany also defeated us by the same score of 1-0 in the 3rd position match. With three goals, I was team`s joint second top scorer.



Since retirement from customs in 2005, I am engaged in my personal automobile parts business in Karachi. `



Later, Mr. Laeeq Ahmed cut a cake with the inscription, an evening with Laeeq Ahmed.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



FIeldhockey.com