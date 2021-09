Cathryn Tateosian





JMU freshman defender Taryn Mayer chases down Old Dominion University on Sept. 3.



No. 24 JMU couldn’t contain No. 14 Wake Forest’s offense Sunday, losing 6-2 and suffering its second straight defeat. The Dukes fell to 3-3 on the season, while the Demon Deacons improved to 2-3.