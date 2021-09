The Hawkeyes beat the Billikens, 10-0, at Grant Field Sunday afternoon, to continue their undefeated season.



Ben Palya





Iowa defender Anthe Nijziel passes the ball during the second quarter of a field hockey game against Maryland on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 3-0. Hannah Kinson



For the fourth straight match, No. 2 Iowa field hockey posted a shutout win.