The 25 porobables include Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam and Mahima Choudhary, who have been moved to the senior core group from the junior ranks.





File image of India women's hockey captain Rani Rampal. Image courtesy: Hockey India



Bengaluru: Hockey India on Sunday named 25 players, including the members of national team that secured a historic fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics, for the senior women's national coaching Camp scheduled to begin from Monday.



