By Nigel Simon





Freshmen Kaitlyn Olton, right, and Saarah Olton of Long Island University with their sister Samantha Olton of Saint Francis University pose for a photo after their teams encounter on Saturday.



T&T senior women’s hockey team will have to do without the service of the USA-based quartet of the Olton sisters Samantha, Kaitlyn and Saarah as well as Felicia King, all of Long Island University (LIU) for the upcoming Women’s Pan American Challenge.



