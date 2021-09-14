Olton sisters out Pan Am hockey Challenge
By Nigel Simon
Freshmen Kaitlyn Olton, right, and Saarah Olton of Long Island University with their sister Samantha Olton of Saint Francis University pose for a photo after their teams encounter on Saturday.
T&T senior women’s hockey team will have to do without the service of the USA-based quartet of the Olton sisters Samantha, Kaitlyn and Saarah as well as Felicia King, all of Long Island University (LIU) for the upcoming Women’s Pan American Challenge.