A total of six Indians have been nominated for the FIH Hockey Awards.





Savita Punia and PR Sreejesh (Source: Times of India)



The two standout performers for India during their historic run in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics were their goalkeepers - Savita Punia and PR Sreejesh. Both Savita and Sreejesh stood up for women's and men's teams, respectively with some crucial saves under pressure during the country's fairytale run in Tokyo.