Herbine has become a vital part of the Hawkeye offense, tallying two goals and one assist in six games.



Ben Palya





Photo: Casey Stone



Iowa field hockey retained all its 2020-21 senior class for the 2021-22 season. To compete this year, midfielder Nikki Freeman and forwards Emily Deuell, Maddy Murphy, and Ellie Holley are using the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all its athletes last season because of COVID-19.