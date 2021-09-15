The Indian men's hockey team produced an inspiring performance at the Tokyo Games, where it edged out Germany 5-4 to claim a bronze medal, the country's first in the sport in 41 years.





The India field hockey team poses for a photo with their bronze medal after taking third place in the men’s field hockey event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP



New Delhi: Forward Shamsher Singh on Monday said winning the Olympic bronze medal was just ticking off one box in the new beginning for the Indian men's hockey team, which aspires to be the world number one side.



