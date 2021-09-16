Indiana plays Iowa and the University of Richmond this weekend.



By Tyler Vaundry





Then-sophomore midfielder Mary Kate Kesler hits the ball Oct. 18, 2019, at the IU Field Hockey Complex. Photo courtesy of IU Athletics



After starting the season 3-0, Indiana field hockey dropped two of its last three games, but the team is looking to regain some of that early season success Friday against No. 2 ranked Iowa and Sunday against the University of Richmond.



