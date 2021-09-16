No. 10 Virginia field hockey extends its winning streak to four
The Cavaliers notched a third consecutive shutout en route to the victory
By Joseph Ascoli
Shutouts have been the name of the game for the Cavaliers recently, as they've notched three of them out of a total of five games. Courtesy Virginia Athletics
No. 10 Virginia continued their strong start to the season Friday, defeating Miami of Ohio 2-0 in Charlottesville in yet another shutout. The Cavaliers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) controlled much of the gameplay as the RedHawks (2-5, 0-0 MAC) struggled to find offensive momentum.