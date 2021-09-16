The Cavaliers notched a third consecutive shutout en route to the victory



By Joseph Ascoli





Shutouts have been the name of the game for the Cavaliers recently, as they've notched three of them out of a total of five games. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



No. 10 Virginia continued their strong start to the season Friday, defeating Miami of Ohio 2-0 in Charlottesville in yet another shutout. The Cavaliers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) controlled much of the gameplay as the RedHawks (2-5, 0-0 MAC) struggled to find offensive momentum.



