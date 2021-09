By Thandile Konco





Back: Olwethu Mafutha, Phila Malgas, Ethan Solwandle, Ntando Nongauza. Front: Hlumelo Mandindi, Bongani Nonkwelo, Luthando Jim



Cape Town - The South African Khayelitsha Community Hockey Club is overjoyed to have seven boys from the club represent Western Province Hockey in under-18 and under-16 teams.