Matt Newton



The No. 11 Virginia field hockey team (4-2, 0-1 ACC) saw a four-game winning streak come to an end, as the Cavaliers lost a hard-fought 1-0 battle at No. 5 Louisville (7-0, 1-0 ACC) in their ACC opener on Friday afternoon.