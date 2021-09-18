FIH said in a statement that Hockey Australia and Hockey New Zealand will no longer be able to participate due to Covid-19 related international travel restrictions put in place by their respective governments





Indoor Hockey World Cup 2022Credit: IANS



Hockey Australia and Hockey New Zealand have been replaced by Namibia and USA (Men) as well as Canada and South Africa (Women) in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Belgium 2022, which will be held at Liege in Belgium from February 2-6 next year, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced.



