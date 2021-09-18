



On the occasion of a press conference held today in Liège, Belgium, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) revealed the match schedule of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Belgium 2022, which will be held in the Country Hall of Liège on 2-6 February next year. Today’s event was attended by FIH CEO Thierry Weil, Wallonia Brussels Federation Sports Minister Valérie Glatigny, Liège Province Vice-President Katty Firquet, Wallonia Brussels Federation Sports Administration General Manager Alain Laitat and Royal Belgian Hockey Association President Patrick Keusters, amongst others.



